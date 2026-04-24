UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - April 24, 2026

KARACHI, PAKISTAN — The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate stands at PKR 75.9 in the interbank market today, April 24, 2026, according to official currency exchange data. The rate reflects stable market conditions with the AED/PKR pair maintaining equilibrium amid consistent remittance flows and balanced trade dynamics between the two nations.

At the current exchange rate, conversion rates are: 1 AED = 75.9 PKR, 100 AED = 7,590 PKR, 1,000 AED = 75,900 PKR, and 10,000 AED = 759,000 PKR. Open market rates typically range between PKR 75.9 to PKR 76.75, with minor variations depending on exchange providers and transaction volumes.

What Determines the AED to PKR Exchange Rate?

The UAE Dirham’s fixed peg to the US dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD, maintained since 1997, serves as the primary anchor. This peg means USD/PKR fluctuations directly determine the Dirham’s value against the Rupee.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves provide crucial stability. Strong reserves support the PKR and maintain predictable rates, while declining reserves trigger depreciation. Recent reserve improvements have contributed to current stability.

Remittance flows create consistent PKR demand. With 1.7 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE sending over $6 billion annually, this robust corridor stabilizes the AED/PKR pair. Oil prices affect both economies differently—strengthening UAE’s export position while increasing Pakistan’s import costs. The bilateral trade relationship, with the UAE as Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, influences currency demand through trade dynamics.

Impact on Pakistani Economy and Expatriates

The current rate significantly affects 1.7 million UAE-based Pakistani workers. A worker earning AED 5,000 monthly can send approximately PKR 379,500 home, directly impacting household budgets, education, and healthcare costs.

The UAE ranks as Pakistan’s top source for remittance inflows. Stable rates encourage regular transfers, supporting millions of families dependent on overseas earnings. Pakistani businesses importing UAE goods—gold, electronics, machinery—benefit from predictable costs, while exporters must adjust pricing to maintain competitiveness in textiles and agricultural products.

The rate impacts Pakistani real estate investment in Dubai and affects travel budgets for tourism, education, and medical treatment in the UAE.

About the UAE Dirham and Pakistani Rupee

The UAE Dirham (AED), introduced in 1973, is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates, issued by the Central Bank of the UAE. It maintains a fixed peg to the US dollar at 3.6725 AED per USD, providing exceptional stability for international trade and investment. The currency’s strength is backed by the UAE’s $500+ billion economy, substantial oil reserves representing 6% of global proven reserves, and its position as a global business and logistics hub.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), introduced in 1948 following independence, operates under a managed float exchange rate system governed by the State Bank of Pakistan. Pakistan’s economy, valued at approximately $375 billion, is characterized by diverse sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, and services. The country relies heavily on worker remittances exceeding $27 billion annually, which provide critical foreign exchange support. The Rupee’s performance is closely monitored as exchange rate stability is crucial for managing inflation, maintaining investor confidence, and ensuring affordability of essential imports including energy and food commodities.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates fluctuate continuously based on market conditions.