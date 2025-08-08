UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 8, 2025

Karachi/Dubai, August 8, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) holds steady at 76.93 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 3:21 PM PKT, matching yesterday’s exchange rate of 76.93 PKR. Verified financial data from reliable sources monitoring interbank and open market currency rates confirm this consistency.

The AED’s stability follows a strong June performance, where it appreciated by 0.81 PKR—rising from 76.44 PKR at the start of the month to 77.25 PKR by month-end, peaking at 77.6111 PKR on July 1, 2025. This sustained strength reflects the UAE’s forward-thinking economic policies and its influential role in global finance.

Currency Insights: AED vs PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), the official currency since 1973, is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED to 1 USD, regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. This peg ensures currency stability, making AED a preferred choice for international trade and investment across the UAE’s seven emirates. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), in circulation since 1948, operates under a floating exchange system managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, influenced by domestic economic trends, global markets, and geopolitical shifts.

Impact on Pakistan’s Economy: Remittances and Trade Costs

The current AED-PKR exchange rate supports strong economic ties between the UAE and Pakistan. For over a million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, the robust Dirham boosts remittance inflows, which totaled $717.2 million in June 2025, per State Bank of Pakistan figures. The UAE remains Pakistan’s second-largest remittance source after Saudi Arabia, helping uplift household incomes and stimulate local economies in Punjab and Sindh. However, the high exchange rate increases import costs for UAE goods, affecting Pakistani businesses and consumers. The AED’s peg to the USD also raises Pakistan’s debt servicing burden for loans in foreign currencies. Experts recommend Pakistan focus on export growth and PKR stabilization to ease these pressures.

UAE’s Economic Growth Drives Dirham Stability

The UAE’s economic resilience stems from its strategic diversification away from oil, with major investments in technology, renewable energy, tourism, and trade—especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Backed by sound fiscal management and world-class infrastructure, the UAE ranks among the top global economies, attracting significant foreign direct investment, as highlighted by World Bank reports. The Central Bank’s prudent oversight ensures the AED’s reliability, reinforcing its role in global commerce. Today’s stable exchange rate reflects the UAE’s dynamic economic vision and the Dirham’s enduring strength.