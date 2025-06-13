UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 13, 2025

Dubai, June 13, 2025 – The UAE Dirham (AED) has recorded a modest rise against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 76.96 PKR today, up from 76.44 PKR earlier this week. This shift in the exchange rate reflects ongoing market dynamics and highlights the UAE’s robust economic policies, while presenting mixed implications for Pakistani expatriates in the UAE.

Valuation Mechanism of AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham is pegged to the US Dollar (USD) at a fixed rate of 3.6725 AED per USD, a policy maintained by the UAE Central Bank to ensure stability. This peg ties the Dirham’s value to the performance of the US economy and global demand for the dollar. In contrast, the Pakistani Rupee operates under a managed float regime, where its value is influenced by market forces like supply and demand, foreign exchange reserves, and macroeconomic indicators, with occasional interventions by the State Bank of Pakistan to curb volatility.

The recent appreciation of the AED against the PKR is largely driven by the strengthening of the US Dollar on global markets, coupled with Pakistan’s economic challenges, including high inflation and a current account deficit. These factors have exerted downward pressure on the PKR, causing it to depreciate slightly against the Dirham.

Impact on Pakistani Expats

For the nearly 1.7 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, this exchange rate shift has dual effects. On the positive side, those sending remittances back to Pakistan now receive more PKR for each Dirham earned, boosting their families’ purchasing power in Pakistan. For instance, a monthly remittance of 5,000 AED, previously worth 382,200 PKR at 76.44, is now valued at 384,800 PKR, an increase of 2,600 PKR.

However, the flip side is less favorable for expats importing goods or services from Pakistan, as their Dirhams buy less in PKR terms. This could increase costs for those supporting businesses or personal expenses tied to Pakistan. Additionally, the rising cost of living in Pakistan due to PKR depreciation may offset some of the remittance gains for families back home.

UAE’s Economic Policies Bolster Dirham Strength

The UAE’s economic resilience has played a key role in maintaining the Dirham’s stability. Diversification efforts, such as investments in tourism, technology, and renewable energy, have reduced reliance on oil revenues. The UAE’s Vision 2030 and proactive fiscal policies, including zero income tax and attractive foreign investment incentives, have sustained investor confidence, indirectly supporting the Dirham’s peg to the USD. Strong foreign reserves and a stable banking sector further shield the AED from global economic shocks.

In contrast, Pakistan faces challenges like high public debt and energy import costs, which weaken the PKR. While remittances from the UAE remain a lifeline for Pakistan’s economy, contributing over $30 billion annually, the PKR’s volatility underscores the need for structural reforms.

Introduction to AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham (AED), introduced in 1973, is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates, symbolized as د.إ or AED. It is subdivided into 100 fils and is one of the most stable currencies globally due to its USD peg. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized as ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1947, subdivided into 100 paisa. Its value fluctuates based on market conditions, reflecting Pakistan’s economic performance.

As the AED-PKR exchange rate continues to evolve, Pakistani expats and policymakers alike will closely monitor these trends, balancing opportunities and challenges in a dynamic global economy.