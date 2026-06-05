Karachi, June 5, 2026 — The UAE Dirham (AED) strengthens slightly against the Pakistani Rupee today, reaching 76.55 PKR in the open market on Friday, according to latest forex market reports.

This slight rise in the open market may be closely tied to the Dirham’s foundational valuation mechanism. The AED to PKR rate is firmly anchored to the US Dollar at a fixed peg of 3.6725, which inherently imports the greenback’s strength against other currencies.

The open market saw the Dirham touch 76.55 PKR, but interbank rate remains slightly lower at 75.77 PKR—a typical divergence in Pakistan’s dual exchange rate system.

The Dirham’s rise and fall effects millions of Pakistanis residing in the UAE for the country is the destination for the Pakistani diaspora, the Gulf nation is a primary source of foreign remittances, contributing billions of dollars to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves annually. A stronger Dirham translates directly into increased purchasing power for families back home, providing a crucial buffer against domestic inflation.

Underpinning this currency strength is the United Arab Emirates’ robust macroeconomic framework.

The dirham’s strength is a direct reflection of UAE’s economic policies which include business-friendly reforms, investing in non-oil sector and attracting foreign direct investment.

About the AED and PKR

The UAE Dirham is Emirates official currency. It has maintained its crucial dollar peg since November 1997 and due to UAE’s prudent policies, people even buy dirham as investment.

The Pakistani Rupee goes up and down against several foreign currencies on daily basis.

Currency deals and market experts expect the AED to PKR exchange rate to remain relatively stable in the near term, buoyed by the Dirham’s unwavering dollar peg.