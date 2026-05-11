UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - May 11, 2026

KARACHI/DUBAI- 11 May 2026: The UAE Dirham has surrendered its weekend gains, plunging to Rs 75.86 against the Pakistani Rupee in Monday’s inter-bank and open-market trade, currency dealers confirmed.

The 1.04 PKR drop from Friday’s 76.90 high marks the lowest AED/PKR print since early January and hands Rupee buyers their best exchange rate in over four months.

What’s behind the sharp retreat?

1. IMF tranche speculation: unconfirmed reports of a $1.2 billion staff-level agreement reached over the weekend triggered aggressive dollar selling by speculators, dragging the AED peg lower.

2. Record remittance inflows: State Bank data shows $890 million poured in during the first week of May—18% above seasonal norms—as Eid-ul-Adha senders front-loaded transfers, flooding the market with foreign currency.

3. Oil price dip: Brent crude slid 2.3% to $76.40/bbl on demand-slowdown fears from China, trimming Gulf-based demand for Dirham liquidity and widening AED supply in Dubai money houses.

The collapse erases three days of gains and snaps the AED out of its 76.75–77.25 comfort zone that had prevailed since late April.

Lighter remittance, but Rupee strength signals hope

For Pakistan’s 1.5 million UAE-based workers, today’s slide translates into a tangible haircut. A Dubai delivery rider sending 3,500 AED home now receives Rs 265,510—Rs 3,640 less than on Friday—barely covering two months of rent in Rawalpindi or a semester’s tuition at a government college in Peshawar. Yet the broader Rupee resilience hints at improving macro stability: foreign-exchange reserves are now tracking $11.8 billion, up $400 million from last week, and the current-account deficit has narrowed to 0.9% of GDP.

AED to PKR snapshot

Today (11 May): 75.86 PKR

72-hour change: –1.04 PKR

2026 high: 76.90 PKR (8 May)

2026 low: 75.86 PKR (today)

YTD range: 75.86 – 76.90

“The 75.86 print is a psychological floor,” says Farhan Ahmed, head of FX at a local bank. “If the IMF board approves the tranche by month-end, we could see 75.50 tested. Conversely, any delay would snap the AED back toward 76.50 within days.”

Remittance tip

Compare open-market quotes before 3 PM GST—Dubai exchange houses typically widen spreads after the London fix, but Tuesday morning often offers tighter rates ahead of the Gulf work week.

Bottom line

The AED’s dollar peg delivered a 1.04 PKR shock to Pakistani remitters today. Whether you hold out for 75.50 or lock in now, bookmark our live AED to PKR tracker and use the built-in calculator to time your next transfer for maximum Rupee value.