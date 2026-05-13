Dubai/Karachi, May 13, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) strengthened modestly against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 75.85 PKR today compared to last week’s levels around 76.44 PKR in earlier trading. This movement reflects ongoing stability in the Dirham backed by the UAE’s strong economic position, while the Rupee continues to face domestic pressures.

Valuation Process of AED Against PKR

Currency valuation in the forex market is primarily driven by supply and demand. Key factors include:

Economic Indicators : The UAE benefits from diversified revenues (oil, tourism, trade, and finance), high foreign reserves, and a stable peg to the US Dollar (around 3.67 AED = 1 USD). This peg provides predictability and investor confidence.

: The UAE benefits from diversified revenues (oil, tourism, trade, and finance), high foreign reserves, and a stable peg to the US Dollar (around 3.67 AED = 1 USD). This peg provides predictability and investor confidence. Trade and Remittances : Strong trade surpluses in the UAE support the Dirham. Pakistani remittances from the large expat community in the UAE generate demand for PKR, but Pakistan’s trade deficits and import reliance often pressure the Rupee.

: Strong trade surpluses in the UAE support the Dirham. Pakistani remittances from the large expat community in the UAE generate demand for PKR, but Pakistan’s trade deficits and import reliance often pressure the Rupee. Monetary Policies : The UAE Central Bank maintains a conservative, stable approach. In Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan manages interest rates and interventions to control inflation and support the PKR.

: The UAE Central Bank maintains a conservative, stable approach. In Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan manages interest rates and interventions to control inflation and support the PKR. Global Influences: Oil prices, geopolitical stability in the Gulf, and overall investor sentiment toward emerging markets play significant roles. The recent modest appreciation of the Dirham highlights these dynamics amid relatively stable global conditions.

Market data shows the AED/PKR pair has traded in a relatively tight range recently, with today’s rate at 75.85 PKR reflecting minor gains for the Dirham.

Impact of the Rise

For Pakistani Expatriates : A stronger Dirham means remittances from the UAE convert into more Pakistani Rupees, providing welcome support to families back home.

: A stronger Dirham means remittances from the UAE convert into more Pakistani Rupees, providing welcome support to families back home. For Importers : Pakistani businesses importing from the UAE may face slightly higher costs in Rupee terms.

: Pakistani businesses importing from the UAE may face slightly higher costs in Rupee terms. Broader Economy: The movement underscores the resilience of the UAE economy versus ongoing challenges in Pakistan, such as inflation management and reserve building. It may also influence cross-border investment and trade flows between the two countries.

Brief Introduction to AED and PKR

The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) is the official currency of the UAE, introduced in 1973. It is pegged to the US Dollar and subdivided into 100 fils. Known for its stability, it is widely used in the Gulf region and international transactions, with banknotes in denominations of 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 AED.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan. Introduced in 1947, it is subdivided into 100 paisa (though paisa coins are rarely used). Symbolized as ₨ or Rs, it serves domestic transactions across the country, with common notes including 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, 1,000, and 5,000 PKR. Its value is more volatile and influenced heavily by domestic economic conditions.