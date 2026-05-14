UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - May 14, 2026

Dubai/Karachi, May 14, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) is trading at 75.85 PKR today in the open market, maintaining a position of relative strength against the Pakistani Rupee. This rate reflects the Dirham’s ongoing stability supported by the UAE’s robust economy, even as the Rupee faces typical domestic economic pressures.

The exchange rate between the UAE Dirham and the Pakistani Rupee is primarily determined by supply and demand in the global foreign exchange market. Key influencing factors include:

UAE Economic Fundamentals : Diversified revenue streams from oil & gas, tourism, real estate, logistics, and financial services generate strong foreign currency inflows and sustain high levels of investor confidence.

: Diversified revenue streams from oil & gas, tourism, real estate, logistics, and financial services generate strong foreign currency inflows and sustain high levels of investor confidence. Currency Peg : The AED is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of approximately 3.6725 AED = 1 USD. This arrangement provides long-term stability and predictability for the Dirham.

: The AED is pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of approximately 3.6725 AED = 1 USD. This arrangement provides long-term stability and predictability for the Dirham. Trade Balances and Remittances : The UAE enjoys consistent trade surpluses, while remittances sent home by the large Pakistani expatriate workforce in the UAE create steady demand for PKR. However, Pakistan’s structural trade deficits and reliance on imports continue to exert pressure on the Rupee.

: The UAE enjoys consistent trade surpluses, while remittances sent home by the large Pakistani expatriate workforce in the UAE create steady demand for PKR. However, Pakistan’s structural trade deficits and reliance on imports continue to exert pressure on the Rupee. Monetary Policy : The Central Bank of the UAE prioritizes currency stability. In Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan uses interest rate adjustments and market interventions to manage inflation and support the PKR.

: The Central Bank of the UAE prioritizes currency stability. In Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan uses interest rate adjustments and market interventions to manage inflation and support the PKR. Global and External Factors: Oil price movements, Gulf region geopolitics, and broader sentiment toward emerging market currencies also play important roles.

Today’s rate of 75.85 PKR per AED indicates the Dirham’s continued resilience in the current economic climate.

Impact of the Current Rate

Benefits for Remittances : Pakistani workers in the UAE can convert their earnings into more Rupees, providing vital financial support to families back home and contributing positively to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

: Pakistani workers in the UAE can convert their earnings into more Rupees, providing vital financial support to families back home and contributing positively to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. Implications for Trade : Pakistani importers may encounter marginally higher costs when purchasing goods or services priced in Dirhams.

: Pakistani importers may encounter marginally higher costs when purchasing goods or services priced in Dirhams. Investment Sentiment : The Dirham’s strength highlights the UAE’s position as a stable economic partner, potentially encouraging further bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

: The Dirham’s strength highlights the UAE’s position as a stable economic partner, potentially encouraging further bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two countries. Broader Economic Signal: It underscores the contrast between the UAE’s diversified and stable growth model and the ongoing challenges faced by Pakistan’s economy, including inflation management and reserve accumulation.

Brief Introduction to AED and PKR

The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Introduced in 1973, it replaced earlier regional currencies and is subdivided into 100 fils. Firmly pegged to the US Dollar, the AED is renowned for its stability across the Gulf region. It is issued in banknotes of 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 denominations.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, issued and regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan. Introduced in 1947 following independence, it is subdivided into 100 paisa (though paisa coins are rarely used). Symbolized as ₨ or Rs, common banknote denominations include 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, 1,000, and 5,000 PKR. The PKR operates under a managed float and is more sensitive to domestic economic developments.

This steady rate continues to reflect the deep economic and people-to-people ties between the UAE and Pakistan.