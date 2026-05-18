Dubai/Karachi, May 18, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) held firm against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 75.85 PKR today. The rate shows continued stability for the Dirham, underpinned by the UAE’s strong and diversified economy, while the Pakistani Rupee navigates ongoing domestic economic challenges.

Currency exchange rates are determined by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market. The AED/PKR pair is influenced by several core factors:

Economic Performance : The UAE’s diversified economy — oil & gas, tourism, real estate, aviation, and financial services — attracts steady foreign investment and generates strong inflows, supporting the Dirham.

: The UAE’s diversified economy — oil & gas, tourism, real estate, aviation, and financial services — attracts steady foreign investment and generates strong inflows, supporting the Dirham. Currency Peg : The UAE Dirham remains pegged to the US Dollar at approximately 3.6725 AED = 1 USD, providing long-term stability and predictability.

: The UAE Dirham remains pegged to the US Dollar at approximately 3.6725 AED = 1 USD, providing long-term stability and predictability. Trade and Remittances : The UAE maintains healthy trade surpluses. Meanwhile, remittances from the large Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE support demand for PKR, though Pakistan’s trade deficit and import dependence continue to pressure the Rupee.

: The UAE maintains healthy trade surpluses. Meanwhile, remittances from the large Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE support demand for PKR, though Pakistan’s trade deficit and import dependence continue to pressure the Rupee. Monetary Policy : The Central Bank of the UAE focuses on preserving currency stability. In Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan manages interest rates and market interventions to control inflation and bolster the PKR.

: The Central Bank of the UAE focuses on preserving currency stability. In Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan manages interest rates and market interventions to control inflation and bolster the PKR. Global Factors: Oil prices, regional geopolitics, and investor sentiment toward Gulf and emerging market currencies also affect the exchange rate.

Today’s steady rate of 75.85 PKR per AED reflects the Dirham’s resilience amid relatively stable global conditions.

Impact of the Current Rate

Remittance Boost : Pakistani workers in the UAE benefit as their earnings convert into more Rupees, supporting household incomes and contributing to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

: Pakistani workers in the UAE benefit as their earnings convert into more Rupees, supporting household incomes and contributing to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. Import Costs : Pakistani businesses importing from the UAE may face slightly elevated costs in local currency terms.

: Pakistani businesses importing from the UAE may face slightly elevated costs in local currency terms. Trade & Investment : The stable Dirham reinforces the UAE’s position as a reliable economic partner and may encourage continued bilateral trade and investment.

: The stable Dirham reinforces the UAE’s position as a reliable economic partner and may encourage continued bilateral trade and investment. Economic Contrast: The rate highlights the difference between the UAE’s diversified, stable growth and the structural pressures on Pakistan’s economy, including inflation control and reserve management.

Brief Introduction to AED and PKR

The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) is the official currency of the UAE, introduced in 1973. Pegged to the US Dollar and subdivided into 100 fils, it is a symbol of monetary stability in the Gulf. Banknotes are issued in denominations of 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 AED.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan. Introduced in 1947 after independence, it is subdivided into 100 paisa (though paisa coins are rarely circulated). Symbolized as ₨ or Rs, common banknote denominations include 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, 1,000, and 5,000 PKR. The PKR operates under a managed float system and is more sensitive to domestic economic conditions.

This steady exchange rate continues to reflect the strong economic and human linkages between the UAE and Pakistan.