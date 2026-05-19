Dubai/Karachi, May 19, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) saw a marginal gain against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 75.86 PKR today. This slight increase from recent levels around 75.85 PKR reflects the Dirham’s continued stability, supported by the UAE’s strong economic fundamentals amid relatively stable global conditions.

The exchange rate between the UAE Dirham and Pakistani Rupee is determined by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market. Several key factors drive this valuation. The UAE’s diversified economy — powered by oil & gas, tourism, real estate, aviation, logistics, and financial services — generates robust foreign currency inflows and high investor confidence. The AED is firmly pegged to the US Dollar at approximately 3.6725 AED = 1 USD, ensuring long-term stability and low volatility.

The UAE maintains healthy trade surpluses while large remittances from the Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE create consistent demand for PKR. However, Pakistan’s trade deficit and import needs continue to weigh on the Rupee. The Central Bank of the UAE maintains a focus on currency stability, while in Pakistan the State Bank of Pakistan uses interest rate tools and market interventions to manage inflation and support the PKR. Global influences such as oil price trends, Gulf region stability, and broader investor sentiment toward emerging markets also affect the pair. Today’s rate of 75.86 PKR per AED highlights the Dirham’s resilience in the current economic environment.

Impact of the Current Rate

The marginal rise in the Dirham benefits Pakistani workers in the UAE as their earnings convert into slightly more Rupees, offering modest support to families back home and helping Pakistan’s foreign exchange inflows. On the other hand, Pakistani businesses importing goods or services from the UAE may see marginally higher costs in local currency terms. Overall, the stable-to-strong Dirham reinforces the UAE’s position as a reliable economic partner and supports ongoing bilateral trade and investment ties. The movement continues to illustrate the contrast between the UAE’s diversified and stable growth model and the domestic pressures facing Pakistan’s economy, such as inflation control and reserve management.

Brief Introduction to AED and PKR

The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) is the official currency of the UAE. Introduced in 1973, it is pegged to the US Dollar and subdivided into 100 fils. It is widely regarded as a symbol of monetary stability in the Gulf region, with banknotes issued in denominations of 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 AED.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, issued and regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan. Introduced in 1947 after independence, it is subdivided into 100 paisa (though paisa coins are rarely used). Symbolized as ₨ or Rs, common banknote denominations include 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, 1,000, and 5,000 PKR. The PKR operates under a managed float and responds more directly to domestic economic conditions.

This minor uptick in the rate continues to reflect the deep economic and people-to-people connections between the UAE and Pakistan.