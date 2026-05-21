UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - May 21, 2026

Dubai/Karachi, May 21, 2026 – The UAE Dirham (AED) displayed continued strength against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 75.85 PKR in the open market today. This level indicates sustained stability for the Dirham, driven by the UAE’s resilient economic framework even as the Rupee deals with prevailing domestic economic conditions.

Valuation Process of AED Against PKR

Supply and demand dynamics in the global foreign exchange market primarily determine the exchange rate between the UAE Dirham and the Pakistani Rupee. The UAE’s broad-based economy, spanning oil and gas, tourism, real estate, aviation, logistics, and financial services, continues to draw strong foreign investment and generate reliable inflows. Anchored by its peg to the US Dollar at around 3.6725 AED = 1 USD, the Dirham enjoys structural stability with minimal volatility. Healthy trade surpluses in the UAE further bolster the currency, while remittances from Pakistani expatriates working in the UAE provide steady support for the PKR. However, Pakistan’s trade deficits and import requirements keep exerting pressure on the Rupee. The Central Bank of the UAE prioritizes maintaining currency steadiness, whereas the State Bank of Pakistan employs interest rate measures and market interventions to tackle inflation and safeguard the PKR. Factors such as oil price movements, regional stability in the Gulf, and global investor outlook toward emerging markets also shape the exchange rate. The current rate of 75.85 PKR per AED once again demonstrates the Dirham’s enduring firmness.

Impact of the Current Rate

Pakistani workers in the UAE stand to gain as their salaries translate into a stable amount of Rupees when sent home, offering consistent support to families and aiding Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. At the same time, Pakistani importers may experience slightly increased expenses when dealing in Dirham-denominated goods and services. The firm Dirham position strengthens the UAE’s role as a dependable economic ally and helps sustain bilateral trade and investment links between the two countries. Overall, the exchange rate movement highlights the clear distinction between the UAE’s diversified and steady economic progress and the internal challenges confronting Pakistan’s economy, including inflation management and reserve strengthening.

Brief Introduction to AED and PKR

The United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) is the official currency of the UAE. Introduced in 1973, it is pegged to the US Dollar and subdivided into 100 fils. It is widely regarded as a symbol of monetary stability in the Gulf region, with banknotes issued in denominations of 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, and 500 AED.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, issued and regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan. Introduced in 1947 after independence, it is subdivided into 100 paisa (though paisa coins are rarely used). Symbolized as ₨ or Rs, common banknote denominations include 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, 1,000, and 5,000 PKR. The PKR operates under a managed float and responds more directly to domestic economic conditions.