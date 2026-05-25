UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - May 25, 2026

KARACHI, May 25 – The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) continued its gradual recovery today, trading at 75.81 against the UAE Dirham (AED) , marking a slight yet significant improvement from previous sessions. The marginal gain reflects growing optimism in the foreign exchange market as Pakistan’s economic indicators show early signs of stabilization.

Steady Climb Boosts Consumer Confidence

The rate of 75.81 PKR per AED, recorded today, May 25, represents a continued strengthening of the Rupee over the past week. Currency dealers in Karachi and Dubai report that the modest appreciation is being driven by:

Increased Remittance Flows: Ahead of the Eid holiday season, overseas Pakistani workers in the UAE are sending more money home, increasing the supply of Dirhams and easing pressure on the Rupee.

Crackdown on Currency Smuggling & Hoarding: Recent administrative measures by Pakistani authorities against illegal currency outflows have helped stabilize the market.

Positive Talks with the IMF: Continued progress on the ongoing review under the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) has improved sentiment among international investors and currency traders.

What This Means for Expats and Importers

For the approximately 1.8 million Pakistani expatriates living and working in the UAE, a stronger Rupee means their Dirham-denominated earnings now translate into more local currency. A remittance of 5,000 AED today, for example, is worth 379,050 PKR – a noticeable increase compared to last month’s lower levels.

However, the same trend slightly benefits importers of UAE goods, as their purchasing power improves marginally. Pakistan imports crude oil, plastics, and machinery from the UAE, so any Rupee strength helps contain imported inflation.

Market Outlook

Financial analysts tracking the PKR-AED pair note that while the current rate of 75.81 is encouraging, sustained stability will depend on:

Pakistan maintaining adequate foreign exchange reserves (currently above $9 billion as of mid-May)

Smooth implementation of IMF-mandated fiscal reforms

Continued robust remittance inflows from Gulf nations, including the UAE

“The Rupee is finding its footing, but we need consistent policy execution to keep it in the 75-77 range against the Dirham,” said a senior currency trader at a major bank in Karachi.

About the Currencies

UAE Dirham (AED): Pegged to the US Dollar since 1997, the Dirham is one of the world’s most stable currencies, widely used in trade and finance across the Middle East.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): The national currency of Pakistan, subject to market-based floating exchange rates. Its value is heavily influenced by remittances, trade balances, and foreign reserves.

Bottom Line

The rate of 75.81 PKR to 1 AED on May 25 is a modest but meaningful victory for Pakistan’s economy. For millions of families dependent on remittances from the UAE, it translates into real financial relief. The coming weeks will determine whether this trend solidifies into a lasting recovery.