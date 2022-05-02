UAE economic team due in Pakistan tomorrow for talks with PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: A team of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will visit Pakistan Tuesday to discuss the implementation of decisions made by the leadership of both countries at a recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The news was confirmed by Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The development comes after premier Shehbaz Sharif met the crown prince in Abu Dhabi during his brief stay in the state after concluding his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter, the information minister announced that UAE’s delegation will arrive in Pakistan tomorrow where they will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team to discuss proposals to accelerate economic cooperation between the two countries.

“The meeting will also dilate upon ways and means to promote trade and investment relations,” she added.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف سے یو اے ای کا وفد 3 مئی کو لاہور میں ملاقات کرے گا

UAEکے وفد اور وزیراعظم کی معاشی ٹیم میں ملاقات ہوگی پاکستان اور یو اے ای کے درمیان معاشی سرگرمیاں تیز کرنے سے متعلق تجاویز پر غور ہوگا وزیراعظم شہباز شریف وفد کے اعزاز میں عشائیہ دیں گے#pakistanspeed pic.twitter.com/JGcj8s4IOL — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 2, 2022

According to PM Office, the delegation would also interact with the government’s economic team and deliberate on the ways to accelerate the economic activities between the two countries.

The prime minister will also host a dinner reception for the delegation. The meeting will discuss the promotion of economic and trade relations as well as investment opportunities.

The members of the delegation would be apprised of a conducive atmosphere for investment in Pakistan. The discussion on cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, and petroleum industry is also on the agenda.

During UAE visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces discussed advancing the longstanding relations between the two nations.

According to a joint statement, the two leaders also discussed the prospects of propelling cooperation on various fronts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met HH Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces at Qasr Al Shati Palace, Abu Dhabi, today. The two leaders discussed advancing the longstanding relations between two countries. pic.twitter.com/638JL1MWRx — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) May 1, 2022

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr and wished progress and development to the Islamic world and all nations of the world.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised on the historical relations between the two nations and the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the UAE to the country’s successful development drive.

