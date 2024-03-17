27.9 C
UAE: Eidul Fitr 2024’s possible date revealed

DUBAI: The people of the United Arab Emirates are likely to observe the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

According to Gulf News, the Emirates Astronomy Society’s chairman of the board of directors, Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted on April 9.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that the Muslims in the region will therefore would observe a 30-day holy month of Ramadan.

For Muslims, Eid-ul-Fitr is a deeply spiritual, cultural, and religious day that represents community togetherness and thankfulness. Muslims congregate for special prayers on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, known as Salat-Al-Eid, which are held in mosques, open spaces, or sizable communal locations.

Alongside the prayers, sermons emphasizing charity, compassion, and thankfulness are also held. Families and friends gather to celebrate with spectacular meals and gift-giving after the prayers.

