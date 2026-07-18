UAE: Etihad Rail allows two free bags regardless of ticket type

ABU DHABI: Passengers travelling on Etihad Rail’s passenger services in United Arab Emirate (UAE) will be able to bring up to two pieces of luggage on board free of charge regardless of the type of ticket purchased, according to the operator’s Passenger Charter.

The policy applies to all adults and children aged three and above, while infants do not receive a separate baggage allowance and must share the accompanying adult’s entitlement.

Travellers wishing to carry additional baggage must arrange it in advance through Etihad Rail’s website, mobile application, contact centre or at railway stations.

Under the guidelines, passengers are required to label all luggage clearly with their name and contact details and must be able to carry, lift and store their own bags without assistance. For safety reasons, luggage must not be left in aisles or placed near doors and emergency exits.

Personal belongings, including handbags and laptop bags, must fit beneath the seat, while cabin baggage may not exceed 55cm in height, 40cm in width and 23cm in depth and must be stored in the overhead luggage racks.

Passengers will also have access to complimentary Wi-Fi throughout their journey, universal power sockets and USB charging points at every seat, real-time passenger information screens in Arabic and English, and onboard trolley services offering snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

A dedicated Train Master will also be available on every service to assist passengers, answer enquiries and process onboard ticket purchases where required.

Seat allocation is carried out automatically 24 hours before departure. However, passengers travelling on Value and Flex fares can choose their seats free of charge, while Saver ticket holders may change their assigned seats for an additional fee.

Etihad Rail also outlined rules governing travel with pets, allowing domestic animals, including dogs and falcons, to travel in approved carriers measuring no more than 55cm by 40cm by 23cm.

The pet carrier replaces the passenger’s standard cabin baggage allowance, and only one carrier is permitted per traveller. Certified assistance dogs are also allowed on board following advance booking through the company’s contact centre.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to providing an accessible travel experience for passengers with disabilities and others requiring additional assistance.

Stations have been equipped with step-free access, tactile guidance paths, accessible toilets, bilingual wayfinding signage, wheelchair spaces and priority seating, while passengers using wheelchairs or mobility aids are encouraged to notify the operator in advance when making their booking.

Only electric wheelchairs fitted with manufacturer-installed batteries are permitted, while bicycles, e-bikes and electric scooters are not allowed on passenger services.