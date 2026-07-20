UAE Event Visa: All you need to know

DUBAI: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai ) has clarified the UAE’s specialised Events Visit Visa, a dedicated entry permit for international visitors travelling to the country for conferences, exhibitions, summits, festivals and other major gatherings.

According to GDRFA Dubai, the Events Visit Visa is a temporary entry permit that allows international visitors to attend or participate in economic, cultural, educational, sporting, religious and community events across the UAE.

It is intended for participants, exhibitors and visitors attending conferences, summits, international exhibitions, conventions, and cultural, sports and entertainment festivals.

Introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) nearly a year ago, the visa is part of the UAE’s efforts to facilitate travel for event attendees and reinforce its position as a leading global hub for business, tourism and international events.

The permit is linked to approved events, with organisers required to obtain the necessary approvals and submit details of the event, including the number of expected international participants.

Eligible attendees can then apply for the visa through the approved event.

Organiser led application process

The visa is available for events hosted by government entities and approved private-sector organisations.

Under the system, the organising entity must apply for an approved participant quota, specifying the expected number of attendees (for example, 100 or more participants). Once the quota is approved, organisers can sponsor visa applications for invited guests travelling to the UAE.

Applicants are required to submit a sponsorship letter from the organiser outlining the nature of the event and its duration, along with other supporting documents.

Wide range of events covered

The visa caters to participants attending:

International conferences and corporate summits

Trade exhibitions and business conventions

Cultural, entertainment and sports festivals

Educational forums and academic gatherings

Community programmes and public events

Religious and economic meetings

The dedicated visa category was introduced to support the UAE’s expanding events industry and make it easier for international participants to attend major gatherings hosted across the Emirates.

Flexible stay options

The Events Visit Visa offers several options to suit different event requirements:

• Validity of stay: 30 or 60 days

• Entry type: Single-entry or multiple-entry

• Extension: Renewable and extendable when necessary

• Maximum cumulative stay: Up to 120 days

The multiple-entry option is particularly beneficial for exhibitors, event organisers and business professionals attending a series of meetings or events in the UAE.

Key objectives of the Events Visit Visa

The Events Visit Visa is designed to facilitate travel for international attendees while supporting the UAE’s events, tourism and business sectors.

• Simplified entry: Streamlines visa procedures for delegates, speakers, exhibitors and visitors attending approved events in the UAE.

• Support for the events industry: Strengthens the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector by making it easier for international participants to attend major gatherings.

• Enhanced visitor experience: Provides a smoother travel journey through a simplified application process and clear requirements.

• Tourism and economic growth: Helps attract more international visitors, supports hospitality and related industries, and reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading global events destination.