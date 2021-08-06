UAE flights from restricted countries: Which Covid vaccines are approved?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has allowed those residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel back from six restricted countries.

The exemptions are applicable to travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda, Khaleej Times reported.

Earlier, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that residents should have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE. The second dose should have been taken at least 14 days prior to travel.

The vaccines where are approved for use in the UAE:

Pfizer-BioNTech Sinopharm Oxford-AstraZeneca Moderna Sputnik V

The UAE also allowed the other categories of residents to return from the restricted countries including health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies.

UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit; citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives; diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries; official delegations; and Expo 2020 international participants, exhibitors and personnel also fall under the exempted categories.

Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies; some businessmen and businesswomen; and employees belonging to vital functions round off the list of exempted categories.