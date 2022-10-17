Visa-free travel between UAE, Japan starting from Nov 1

UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that citizens who hold ordinary passports can travel to Japan without the need to obtain a prior visa.

Holders of UAE passports can stay in Japan for up to 30 days each visit for the purpose of tourism or work, starting from 1st November, 2022, without the need to submit an application at the Embassy of Japan in Abu Dhabi, apply for an exemption, or pay any fees.

The Ministry noted that entry requirements to Japan still apply, including ensuring passport validity of at least six months, providing a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken 72 hours before departure, or presenting a certificate proving that the traveller has taken three doses of vaccinations approved in Japan, which are Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Sinopharm.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, underscored that the decision to exempt UAE nationals from prior entry visas reflects the depth of cooperation between the UAE and Japan as the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations. Belhoul noted that the agreement will enhance tourism and cultural exchange and support new opportunities in business, trade, and investment.

The agreement coincides with the launch of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Japan, signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership aims to strengthen relations between the two countries to serve common interests by encouraging additional diplomatic, economic, political, trade, and investment cooperation.

The UAE is Japan’s tenth largest trading partner in the world and is home to more than 340 Japanese companies operating in various sectors.

