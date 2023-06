The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is ‘keen’ to invest in Karachi port terminal operations, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said UAE wants to equip Karachi port terminals with the latest technology for the smooth handling of shipments. The sources claimed that the agreement regarding terminal handling with the UAE will be inked before June 30.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Sabzwari are finalizing the conditions of the agreement with the UAE.