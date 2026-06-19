UAE launches first sovereign retail T-Sukuk Programme for citizens

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Finance has unveiled the country’s first Sovereign Retail T-Sukuk programme, giving both citizens and residents the opportunity to invest in government-backed, Sharia-compliant financial instruments.

A T-Sukuk is an Islamic investment certificate issued by the government. The “T” refers to Treasury, indicating that the instrument is issued by the UAE Ministry of Finance. While it serves a similar purpose to a conventional government bond, its structure complies with Islamic finance principles.

The new programme aims to broaden public access to government investment products by offering an affordable savings and investment option with a minimum subscription of Dh1,000.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the initiative reflects the Ministry of Finance’s commitment, in partnership with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), to developing innovative financial solutions that support economic diversification and long-term sustainability.

The scheme provides investors with a government-backed opportunity to invest in UAE dirham-denominated securities and has been designed to appeal to a wider range of participants, including both UAE residents and nationals.

Its introduction comes amid growing efforts by governments and financial institutions across the region to encourage greater participation in financial markets and promote a culture of long-term saving and investment.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Retail T-Sukuk programme offers a transparent and accessible investment avenue, enabling individuals to enter the government securities market with investments starting from Dh1,000.