UAE offers visa relief

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a 30-day grace period for travellers affected by exceptional regional disruptions, allowing them to regularize their status or leave the country without incurring penalties.

According to local media reports, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the grace period will run from June 10 to July 9, 2026.

The measure applies to individuals who were previously exempted from overstay fines after being unable to leave the UAE due to disruptions caused by exceptional regional circumstances.

The authority said the decision aims to ensure compliance with UAE laws while providing affected individuals with an opportunity to adjust their status and continue living and working in the country legally following the restoration of regional stability.

It noted that the earlier waiver of overstay fines reflected the UAE’s humanitarian approach and commitment to supporting travellers and visitors during emergencies and exceptional situations.

“The circumstances that necessitated the exemption from fines no longer exist in light of the stability currently prevailing in the region,” the authority said.

According to the ICP, beneficiaries of the grace period are not required to complete any additional procedures. Individuals wishing to remain in the UAE may adjust their residency or employment status during the grace period, while those intending to leave may depart under existing regulations.

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The authority urged affected individuals to follow official channels for updates and guidance regarding applicable procedures.

In March, the ICP exempted visa holders, exit permit holders, and residents with cancelled visas from overstay penalties after airspace closures and flight suspensions prevented them from leaving the UAE from February 28, 2026. The exemption was introduced to protect affected individuals from financial burdens resulting from circumstances beyond their control.

The latest announcement comes as regional conditions continue to stabilize, enabling authorities to gradually return to normal immigration and residency procedures.