Here is the list of 70 countries being allowed to get UAE on arrival visa

United Arab Emirate (UAE) airline Etihad Airways has updated travel rules and has decided to issue visas on arrival for passengers from 70 countries.

In a statement, the Abu Dhabi-based airline said, “Travellers from the 70 countries do not need to apply for a visa before travelling to UAE. When you land in Abu Dhabi, simply make your way to immigration to receive a visa when you arrive”.

Travellers from these 70 countries that will receive a visa on arrival in Abu Dhabi:

Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hong Kong (SAR of China), Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, People’s Republic of China, Peru, Poland, Republic of Mauritius, Republic of El Salvador, Portugal, Romania, Russian, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Vatican, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Uruguay.

UAE revises travel advisory for Pakistan, others

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 10 revised its travel advisory for residents travelling to Dubai from six countries, including Pakistan.

According to the revised travel rules, UAE residents from six countries – Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda, are no longer required to present a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for entry into the emirate.

All passengers having a valid UAE residence visa will be allowed to travel to and through Dubai from these countries.

However, they are required to apply for pre-entry approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Besides, all passengers must have a valid report of a Covid-19 test conducted within the 48 hours before travelling to Dubai and a Covid-19 PCR test report from certified labs with a QR code linked to the original report.