UAE opens Asia’s ‘largest’ visa center in Karachi

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has opened Asia’s largest visa center in in Pakistan’s largest megapolis and commercial hub Karachi.

The visa center, one of the largest in Asia, will provide distinguished consular services in line with the latest international standards.

11 counters have been established at visa centre.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited different sections of the visa center and was briefed about their services.

The CM was told that the visa Center has been authorized to issue work visas. At this, the CM said that the people of Sindh and Balochistan would be facilitated at the center if they got employment opportunities in the UAE. “I believe it would not be an exaggeration to say this Center is the window of employment in the UAE”.

The chief minister thanked the UAE government for facilitating the people of Sindh and Balochistan by establishing such a state-of-the-art, resourceful, and one-widow facility Center in Karachi.

More than 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates live in the UAE and work in different public and private sectors, who remit over $4 billion to Pakistan annually.

With the inauguration of a modernized visa center in Karachi, Pakistan and the UAE have laid “strong foundations of bilateral relations, friendship and cooperation over the years.

