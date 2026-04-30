UAE Petrol Prices for May 2026

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced an increase in fuel prices for May 2026, effective from May 1.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.66 per litre, up from Dh3.39 in April, while Special 95 will be priced at Dh3.55 per litre, a rise from Dh3.28.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.48 per litre, up from Dh3.20, and diesel prices will remain unchanged at Dh4.69 per litre.

This increase is attributed to rising global oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have led to a surge in fuel costs.

The UAE’s decision to exit OPEC and OPEC+ is expected to provide more flexibility in production and potentially stabilize prices in the long term.

Fuel Price Breakdown:

Super 98: Dh3.66 per litre (up from Dh3.39)

Special 95: Dh3.55 per litre (up from Dh3.28)

E-Plus 91: Dh3.48 per litre (up from Dh3.20)

Diesel: Dh4.69 per litre (no change)

The increase is expected to impact daily commuting costs and may affect businesses reliant on transportation and logistics.