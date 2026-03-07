DUBAI: The president of the United Arab Emirates said ​his nation was in a ‌time of war but was well and told his enemies it was ​no easy prey, in his ​first public comments since Iran ⁠launched missiles at its Gulf ​neighbour amid U.S.-Israeli strikes.

“The UAE has ​thick skin and bitter flesh – we are no easy prey,” Mohammed bin ​Zayed Al Nahyan, who is ​also ruler of Abu Dhabi, said in ‌comments, ⁠made on Friday when visiting those injured in strikes, aired on Abu Dhabi TV on Saturday.

“We ​will carry ​out ⁠our duty towards our country, our people, and ​our residents who are also ​part ⁠of our family,” he said.

The UAE, which consists of seven ⁠emirates ​including Dubai, would protect ​everyone in the country, he said.