UAE residents to get a three-day weekend in August

DUBAI: The UAE’s next public holiday falls next month, and residents could be in for a three-day weekend. Under the country’s law for public holidays, authorities can shift certain national holidays to the start or end of the working week and Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) Birthday in August, one of the last public holidays left in 2026, is the latest to potentially benefit.

How the UAE public holiday law works

Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024 gives the government flexibility to transfer eligible public holidays that fall midweek, allowing for extended breaks for employees.

Upcoming case: Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) Birthday, 2026

This same provision is expected to apply next month. Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) Birthday is projected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, based on current Hijri calendar projections.

The occasion is observed on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Because Hijri months begin only after the official sighting of the new crescent moon, the final date will be confirmed closer to the time.

If authorities apply the transfer provisions, the holiday could be moved to Monday, August 24, creating a three-day weekend for both public and private sector employees.

The confirmed date will only be announced closer to the holiday, following confirmation from the moon-sighting committee.

The Cabinet resolution authorises the government to move certain public holidays to the beginning or end of a week through an official decision. The measure was introduced to provide greater flexibility and reduce the disruption caused when public holidays fall mid-week.

Not all holidays qualify for transfer. Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha continue to be observed on their religiously determined dates.

Limits on transfers – Under Article 3, a holiday cannot be moved if it already coincides with another public holiday, or falls during a weekend.

UAE public holiday pay: Are workers entitled to paid leave?

Workers in both the public and private sectors continue to receive paid leave on officially declared public holidays.

If required to work on a holiday

Under UAE labour legislation, employees required to work during a public holiday must be granted:

A substitute day off, or

Additional compensation

Where substitute leave isn’t provided, workers are entitled to their normal wage plus at least 50 per cent of their basic daily wage for the holiday worked.