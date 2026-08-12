UAE school calendar 2026-27: Dates and holidays

DUBAI: Schools across the UAE are preparing to reopen on August 31, marking the start of the 2026-27 academic year for most schools. However, term dates and holidays may vary depending on the emirate and curriculum.

For parents planning ahead, here are the key dates for the UAE school calendar for the 2026-27 academic year.

UAE school calendar 2026-27

Most public and private schools in the UAE follow a unified academic calendar, which sets standard dates for the start of the academic year, terms and major holidays.

The key dates for the 2026-27 academic year are:

Academic year begins: August 31, 2026

First-term mid-term break: October 12-18, 2026

Classes resume: October 19, 2026

Winter break: December 14, 2026-January 3, 2027

Classes resume: January 4, 2027

Spring break: April 5-11, 2027

Classes resume: April 12, 2027

Academic year ends: July 2, 2027

Schools following the unified calendar are required to meet a minimum number of instructional days. The framework provides greater consistency for families planning holidays, travel and childcare.

The UAE has also introduced multi-year academic calendar frameworks, giving schools and parents greater visibility of key dates in advance.

Which schools do not follow the UAE unified calendar?

Not all private schools follow the unified calendar.

Private schools in Sharjah operate under the emirate’s own regulatory framework, while schools following alternative curricula — including some Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi curricula — may have different academic years and term dates.

Parents are advised to check directly with their child’s school before making travel or holiday arrangements.

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Some private schools may also be permitted to split a mid-term break between October and February, provided the total break does not exceed five school days and meets operational requirements.

Schools with an April academic year

Some schools, particularly those following the Indian curriculum, begin their academic year in April rather than September. These schools generally complete their academic year in March, provided they meet the required number of instructional days. The minimum requirement for these schools is 182 school days.

UAE public holidays during 2026-27

Parents should also factor expected public holidays into their school-year planning. The expected dates include:

Eid Al Fitr: March 8-12, 2027

Eid Al Adha: May 15-18, 2027

Hijri New Year: June 6, 2027

Public holiday dates based on the Islamic calendar may be subject to official confirmation.

Sharjah private school calendar 2026-27

Sharjah’s private schools will also begin classes on August 31, 2026, according to the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

The calendar applies to private schools in the emirate except those following Indian and Pakistani curricula.

Key dates include:

Winter break: December 14, 2026-January 3, 2027

Classes resume: January 4, 2027

Spring break: April 5-8, 2027

Classes resume: April 12, 2027

Academic year ends: July 1, 2027