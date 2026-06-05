DUBAI: The UAE has announced a series of additional precautionary measures affecting travellers arriving from three African countries as part of efforts to strengthen national preparedness against potential Ebola virus outbreaks.

The measures, jointly announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), apply to arrivals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Authorities said the decision is part of the country’s preventive and proactive strategy to address developments related to the Ebola virus and safeguard public health.

Under the new measures, all new visas for nationals of the three countries, including visit visas, will be suspended.

Entry into the UAE will also be restricted for travellers arriving from the affected countries, including those who transit through other destinations before reaching the Emirates.

Travellers who have spent more than 21 consecutive days outside the listed countries prior to their arrival in the UAE will be exempt from the restrictions and permitted entry, according to the authorities.

The measures are scheduled to take effect at 1 p.m. on Saturday, 6 June 2026, and may be extended depending on developments in the global health situation.

Despite the restrictions, cargo operations between the UAE and the three countries will continue without interruption. Transit flights will also remain operational, ensuring the continued movement of goods and international air traffic.

The announcement comes as governments around the world continue to monitor Ebola-related developments in parts of Africa.

The disease, which causes severe viral haemorrhagic fever, has prompted heightened surveillance and preparedness measures in several countries whenever outbreaks emerge.

NCEMA and ICP said they would continue to closely monitor global health developments in coordination with local and international partners.

Authorities will assess any potential implications for other countries and implement further measures when necessary, based on approved health standards and risk assessments.