UAE updates health insurance guidelines for Golden Visa holders

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced an update for the health insurance guidelines for the Golden Visa holders.

The announcement was made by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) regarding the updated health insurance requirements for the Golden Visa applicants.

According to Khaleej Times, the move aims to make the application process easier for all those applying from inside and outside of the country besides facilitating a smooth transition for them to live and settle in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The health authorities have separated the guidelines related to health insurance and issuing of Golden Visa into two main categories.

The first category is dedicated to employees working in Abu Dhabi, whom their employers must continue to bear the costs for their health insurance in accordance with the provision of the Health Insurance Law No. 23/2005, and its amendments and executive regulations.

The second category includes self-employed residents who will be required to apply for health insurance for themselves and their family members while ensuring the validity of the health insurance throughout the duration of the period that they reside in the UAE.

Moreover, the updated Golden Visa requirements make the application process simpler and more accessible to the public.

Abu Dhabi’s Undersecretary of the Department of Health, Dr Jamal Mohammed Al kaabi said that they continued to work alongside the Abu Dhabi Residents Office to activate the Golden Visa Programme and update the Golden Visa application process to make it more accessible for the public.

He added that the move will help the authorities to attract and welcome the world’s most gifted and qualified individuals while ensuring to provide them with easy access to healthcare services during their stay in the UAE.

Golden Visas enable successful applicants to live, work and study in Abu Dhabi without the need for a sponsor.

Eligible Golden Visa candidates include professionals in the fields of science and knowledge; such as doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, creative and sporting talent; as well as business, start-up and real estate investors.

The UAE’s aim in issuing the Golden Visa is to attract talent to invest in Abu Dhabi’s long-term development and add value to the emirate’s economy.

It has been launched to safeguard Abu Dhabi’s future while empowering global talents with the opportunity to build fulfilling and lasting careers in the country.

