UAE Visa exemption for Pakistani diplomatic, official passport holders in effect

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sunday officially implemented a visa exemption for holders of Pakistani diplomatic and official passports, effective July 25, 2025.

The development was announced by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar via the social media platform X.

He stated that the agreement was finalized during his meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on June 24, where both leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing the mutual visa waiver.

“I have been informed by the UAE authorities that the visa waiver for diplomatic and official Pakistani passports entering the United Arab Emirates has been activated, effective July 25, 2025, at all UAE airports,” Ishaq Dar said.

The exemption allows eligible Pakistani officials to enter the UAE without a visa through all UAE airports. In a reciprocal arrangement, UAE diplomatic and official passport holders will also enjoy visa-free entry into Pakistan through all Pakistani airports.

Read More: Pakistan, UAE ink MoU on ‘Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements’

“This mutual agreement reflects the deep-rooted brotherly ties between our two nations and aims to facilitate official and diplomatic engagements,” Ishaq Dar said, commending the swift implementation of the MoU.

The move marks a significant step in Pakistan-UAE diplomatic relations, expected to enhance bilateral cooperation and streamline official-level travel between the two countries.