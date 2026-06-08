DUBAI: The private sector payroll rules in UAE have changed. Since 1 June 2026, Ministerial Resolution No. 340 of 2026 has enforced a strict, unified salary timeline.

Under this framework, the first day of every calendar month is the official due date for the preceding month’s wages. Any payment made after this date is legally considered delayed.

Introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the law mandates all registered establishments to pay employee wages on time using the approved Wage Protection System (WPS) or other Ministry-sanctioned systems.

Firms must also submit all necessary verification data and documents.

However, the system allows for critical flexibility. Under Article 4 of the resolution, specific worker categories and establishment types are completely exempt.

Which workers are excluded from the UAE Wage Protection System?

The following categories are exempt from the Wage Protection System (WPS) under Article 4 of Ministerial Resolution No. 340 of 2026:

1. Workers with wage-related labour claims before the courts

A worker who has a labour claim related to wages that has been referred to the competent court, or for which an executive instrument has been issued in accordance with the legislation in force, is exempt within the limits of the wage or the period that is the subject of the claim.

2. Workers with an active absconding report

A worker against whom an absconding report has been filed is excluded from the Wage Protection System throughout the validity period of the report.

3. Workers whose liberty has been restricted

A worker whose liberty is restricted in implementation of an order or judgment issued by a competent authority is exempt throughout the period of such restriction during which work cannot be performed.

This exemption applies provided that the Ministry is notified and supporting documents are submitted in accordance with the approved rules, without prejudice to any wages or entitlements that may have fallen due to the worker.

4. Workers on unpaid leave

A worker who is on unpaid leave is exempt from the Wage Protection System during the approved leave period.

The employer must notify the Ministry and submit the required documents in accordance with the approved rules.

5. Seafarers working on ships

Seafarers working on ships may be exempt based on a request submitted by the establishment and in accordance with a decision issued by the Ministry.

6. Foreign workers paid outside the UAE

Foreign workers employed by foreign establishments or their branches within the UAE, who receive their wages outside the UAE, may be exempt based on a request submitted by the establishment and after obtaining the approval of the workers.

7. Workers holding mission work permits

Workers holding mission work permits for a duration not exceeding three months are excluded from the Wage Protection System requirements.

Which establishments are exempt from the UAE Wage Protection System?

The resolution also exempts certain categories of establishments from the Wage Protection System.

These include:

8. Fishing boats owned by individual citizens

Fishing boats owned by individual citizens are excluded from the Wage Protection System.

9. Public taxis owned by individual citizens

Public taxis owned by individual citizens are also exempt from the WPS requirements.

10. Banks and financial institutions

Banks and financial institutions are excluded from the Wage Protection System under the resolution.

11. Places of worship

Places of worship are also exempt from the Wage Protection System requirements.

What is the new UAE salary payment rule?

Under Ministerial Resolution No. 340 of 2026, all private sector establishments registered with MoHRE must pay employee wages on the designated salary due date through the Ministry-approved Wage Protection System or another payment system approved by the Ministry.

The first day of every calendar month is now the unified salary due date for wages relating to the preceding month. Any payment made after this date is considered delayed.

Employers must also provide the documents and information required by MoHRE to verify wage payments in accordance with the applicable regulations and procedures.