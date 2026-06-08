UAE Work Permit Gets Major Upgrade

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the launch of a new phase in the development of work permit services by simplifying requirements, redesigning service procedures, and expanding digital channels.

The initiative aims to accelerate transaction processing, enhance customer experience, and strengthen the efficiency and competitiveness of the UAE labour market.

The Ministry stated on its official website, that it has opened an electronic public consultation period, running until July 30, to receive suggestions and feedback from customers and members of the public regarding existing work permit services and potential improvements.

Particular focus will be placed on redesigning work permit issuance procedures and reducing administrative requirements, thereby contributing to faster processing times and higher compliance with labour relations legislation.

According to the Ministry, the expected outcome of this electronic consultation is approval to proceed with the enhancement of work permit service procedures in line with the UAE’s approved approach to simplifying government processes and expanding digital service channels.

This will support faster transaction completion, improve customer satisfaction, and reinforce the efficiency and sustainability of the labour market.

The Ministry recently introduced a comprehensive overhaul of work permit services as part of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

The update eliminated the requirement for all supporting documents by 100%, reduced mandatory data fields for certain permits by approximately 75% to 97%, and significantly shortened processing times.

Unified digital platforms

MoHRE has made work permit services available through its unified digital platforms, enabling employers and customers to access services and complete applications seamlessly online.

Details of these services and their updated procedures can be found on the Ministry’s official website.

This development reflects MoHRE’s commitment to delivering flexible and integrated government services that support the sustainability of private-sector establishments, safeguard workers’ rights, and contribute to building a competitive and advanced labour market, in line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and a thriving business environment.

Types of Work Permits

The Ministry issues 13 types of work permits, allowing establishments registered with MoHRE to obtain permits for their employees according to the nature and requirements of their jobs.

These include:

Private Tutoring Work Permit.

Work Permit for Recruitment from Outside the UAE, issued in accordance with applicable terms and regulations and valid for two years.

Transfer Work Permit, which enables employers to hire workers already inside the UAE after the termination of their previous employment relationship, subject to specified conditions. The permit is valid for two years.

Other work permit services:

Work Permit for Individuals Sponsored by Their Families, allowing establishments to employ male or female residents under family sponsorship within the UAE. The permit is valid for two years.

Temporary Work Permit, enabling establishments to hire a worker already residing in the UAE to perform work of a temporary nature at an establishment other than their primary employer, after which the worker returns to their original employment.

The Ministry also issues:

Mission Work Permit, allowing establishments to recruit workers from outside the UAE for a temporary assignment or a specific project with a fixed duration.

Part-Time Work Permit, enabling employers to recruit and employ workers from within or outside the UAE under a part-time employment contract. Holders may work simultaneously for more than one employer in occupations classified within the first and second skill levels, subject to obtaining the permit from MoHRE. Approval from the primary employer or any other part-time employer is not required, provided specific regulations are met. The permit is valid for two years.

Work Permit for Minors

The Ministry offers a Juvenile Work Permit, allowing establishments to employ individuals aged between 15 and 18 years, subject to conditions that ensure a suitable and safe working environment.

In addition, the Student Training and Employment Permit enables establishments to train or employ students—whether UAE nationals or non-nationals—who are at least 15 years old, in accordance with specific requirements designed to ensure appropriate training and working conditions.

Additional Permit Categories

Other work permit categories include:

UAE National / GCC National Work Permit, allowing establishments to employ UAE nationals and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The permit is valid for two years.

Golden Residency Holder Work Permit, issued when a MoHRE-registered establishment seeks to employ an individual residing in the UAE under the Golden Residence programme.

Trainee UAE National Work Permit, granted to establishments wishing to provide training opportunities for UAE nationals in line with their accredited academic qualifications.

Freelance Work Permit, issued to individuals wishing to engage independently in self-employment activities (for foreign nationals on self-sponsored residency) without the sponsorship of an employer or organisation.