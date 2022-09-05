UAE’s economic team meets Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: A team of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held a meeting with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to accelerate the economic activities between the two countries.

The UAE economic team appreciated the government’s cooperation for foreign investment in Pakistan.

The meeting also reviewed various bilateral issues of common concern. They discussed cooperation in the fields of energy, economy and other areas.

Miftah Ismail apprised the UAE economic team about investment friendly policies of the present government and a conducive atmosphere for investment in Pakistan.

Last month, it emerged that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is planning to invest one billion dollars in Pakistan’s economic and investment sectors, quoting an official source in Abu Dhabi the state news agency has reported.

The move aims at exploring new investment opportunities, expanding bilateral economic relations and enhancing mutual cooperation in projects covering various sectors of the economy.

