Ubaid K2 acquitted in decades-old terrorism case by SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has overturned the life imprisonment sentence of Muttahida Qaumi Movement- London (MQM-L) worker Ubaid K2 in a case related to the killing of a Rangers personnel, ARY News reported.

According to details, Ubaid K2 was arrested in 2015 during a Rangers operation at the MQM headquarters, Nine Zero. The court annulled the conviction handed down by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and accepted the appeal filed for his acquittal.

The case, dating back 27 years to 1998, pertained to an armed attack on Rangers personnel in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area. Police said that in the incident, Rangers sepoy Dildar Hussain was martyred, while Havaldar Mumtaz Ali sustained injuries.

With the Sindh High Court’s verdict, Ubaid K2 has now been acquitted after spending years in custody under terrorism charges.

Last month, the Sindh High Court reserved its verdict on the appeal filed by convict Ubaid alias K2 against his sentence in the 27-year-old case of a Rangers official’s killing.

During the hearing, Justice Omar Sial questioned why the accused had not been arrested earlier, despite the murder taking place in Karachi nearly three decades ago. He remarked that from the then Inspector General of Police to the government, all were responsible for ensuring the arrest and imprisonment of the accused.

The defence lawyer argued that all suspects arrested from MQM headquarters Nine Zero had been released, while only Obaid K2 remained in jail since his arrest in 2015, which was formally recorded in 2021.

Justice Omar Sial observed that the record clearly reflected the accused’s actions and questioned the defence’s claims.

Prosecutor Iqbal Awan stated that the accused had already confessed to the crime and that the Anti-Terrorism Court had awarded the sentence in accordance with the law. He maintained that Ubaid K2 was not entitled to acquittal.

The prosecution also submitted various court rulings related to similar cases. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the Sindh High Court reserved its decision.