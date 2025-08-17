UFC 319 results: Khamzat Chimaev turns octagon into ‘wrestling clinic’ against Du Plessis

UFC 319 in Chicago ended with Khamzat Chimaev defeating Dricus du Plessis in a dominant performance. Chimaev won the UFC middleweight championship by unanimous decision with all three judges scoring 50-44.

It was a historic display at UFC 319. Khamzat Chimaev took Dricus du Plessis down within seconds of the opening round and controlled the fight from start to finish.

The figures from UFC 319 showed the gap between the two fighters. Khamzat Chimaev landed 529 strikes compared to only 45 for Dricus du Plessis.

He also secured 12 of 17 takedown attempts and controlled the ground for more than 21 minutes of the 25-minute fight.

Dricus du Plessis, who had previously spent less than five minutes in a bottom position during his entire UFC career, spent almost an entire round there in just the first five minutes against Khamzat Chimaev.

Death, taxes and Khamzat Chimaev taking you down. pic.twitter.com/OUbY4d2zVX — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 17, 2025



Dricus du Plessis could only recover briefly in the fifth round, where he managed some late offence. But by then, UFC 319 had already shown the gap in skill and control. The result was never in doubt, as Chimaev imposed his wrestling style throughout the contest.

The Chicago crowd at UFC 319 did not enjoy the slow, wrestling-heavy style, and booed during the post-fight interview. Khamzat Chimaev, however, seemed unaffected as he lifted the UFC middleweight belt.

For Dricus du Plessis, the defeat at UFC 319 was heavy. He admitted the constant control left him unable to use his usual strengths. For Chimaev, the result showed he is ready to rule the division.

AND NEW‼️ KHAMZAT CHIMAEV DOMINATES DDP AND IS THE NEW UNDISPUTED MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION 😤 #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/6q2O72p48A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2025



Other UFC 319 Highlights

UFC 319 delivered big moments outside the main event. Carlos Prates knocked out Geoff Neal with a spinning back elbow in the final second of the first round.

Soon after, Lerone Murphy repeated the move against Aaron Pico, giving UFC 319 two spectacular knockouts of the same type on the same night.

Michael Page also claimed a decision win over Jared Cannonier, while Tim Elliott submitted Kai Asakura.

On the prelims, Michal Oleksiejczuk, Loopy Godinez, Alex Hernandez, and Drakkar Klose were among the winners. Joseph Morales also scored a submission victory in the early fights.

UFC 319 will be remembered mainly for Khamzat Chimaev’s complete domination of Dricus du Plessis. With the belt now around his waist, Chimaev looks set to be a long-term force in the UFC middleweight division.