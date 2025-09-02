UFC Champion Tom Aspinall likely to switch MMA career

In a bizarre turn of events, UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall might be considering a venture outside the octagon in order to secure his future.

The shocking revelation was made by his dad, Any Aspinall, who stated that his son isn’t getting paid enough.

Aspinall was crowned the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion in June following the shocking retirement of great Jon Jones.

He has since had his first title defence booked at UFC 321 on October 25 against Ciryl Gane.

The 32-year-old has been on a roll in the last five years with the UFC by scoring six first-round knockouts in his first nine bouts before becoming the champion.

Andy, who has coached Aspinall since he was a child, was asked about his son’s future beyond fight.

“He’ll have a fight now and hopefully he’ll have a fight January,” Andy said on Aspinall’s YouTube channel. “I’d like him to headline a card in England if he wants to do that again and then just see what he wants to do from there… I’d love him to have a very highly paid boxing match for the money.

“The money’s there, and I don’t see why somebody as talented as Tom shouldn’t have a piece of that money when the boxers are getting a hundred times more, more than a hundred times more.”

He then went on to explain a possible switch to boxing.

“The UFC aren’t paying that type of money,” he added. “If they would, it would be great and he could get the money, but I think these one per cent of people who are very, very good should get paid.

“Tom’s money, some people say it’s good, compared to a football soccer player.

Boxing wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory for Aspinall, having already competed professionally in the sport. He was struggling to get a heavyweight bout in 2017 under the Cage Warriors banner.

He defeated Hungary’s Tamas Bajzath in the first round on his boxing debut.