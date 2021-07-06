UFO captured on camera over seafront by student

An apparent UFO was captured on camera by a student after it was seen hovering for ten seconds over the seafront.

The footage of a UFO was captured at Devon seafront by Matthew Evans who spotted the bright unidentified object while peering out of his top-floor flat window last week.

Images show four bright lights in a triangular-shaped formation lingering in the night’s sky.

The student was able to get out his phone to take a picture but within seconds the suspect object had darted off into the distance.

Matthew said: “It wasn’t moving like a plane would. It was moving a lot slower and went up and down for a bit before hovering a good ten seconds.”

“It stayed in one spot long enough for me to pull out my phone and get those snaps. Then it quickly zoomed off at some speed and I couldn’t see it anymore.”

“The light was really bright. I just didn’t know what it could be so I decided to take a picture.

“I’m not quite losing my marbles yet. But it’s hard to place it so I suppose it is an unidentified flying object.”