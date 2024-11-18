Video shows UFO off Kuwait coast, US congressional hearing told

KUWAIT: Kuwait has unexpectedly become a key point of discussion during a recent hearing of the US House Oversight Committee, not for political or economic reasons, but due to its connection to unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

During the hearing on Thursday, a 13-minute high-definition video of a UFO was presented, capturing the attention of both lawmakers and the public.

The video, filmed 20 miles off the coast of Kuwait from a helicopter, shows a white round object in the sky, which is later joined briefly by a second identical sphere. The footage, sourced from the US Department of Defense’s Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet), which handles classified information, was shared by journalist Michael Shellenberger. He received the video from an undisclosed source.

According to American Sky News, this video offers one of the clearest pieces of evidence of UFOs over the Middle East.

A report by ‘Raseef22’, an online magazine, highlighted Kuwait’s history with UFO sightings, placing it among the Arab nations most affected by such phenomena.

The report suggests that Kuwait’s strategic location, situated in a region with a history of significant wars such as the Iraq-Iran War and the Second Gulf War, could explain the frequent UFO sightings.

Notable UFO incidents in Kuwait include:

1970: A large cylindrical object, bigger than an aeroplane, was sighted over the Umm Al-Aish area.

1978: Eyewitnesses reported a UFO landing near the media complex in Kuwait City, briefly disrupting television broadcasts.

1986: Radar systems detected a mysterious object near Ahmadi, around 15 kilometres from the border, exhibiting unusual movements.

A study by the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) suggested that UFO sightings are more common in areas of military conflict, adding weight to the link between war zones and such phenomena.

The recent hearing, alongside revelations about Kuwait, brings the UFO debate closer to the Middle East, underlining the need for global cooperation in studying unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). Whether these sightings have scientific, security, or extraterrestrial significance remains an open question.

As the investigation continues, many are left pondering the implications of these extraordinary sightings.