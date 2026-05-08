The United States (US) Department of Defense has opened a new chapter in one of America’s most debated mysteries after publishing hundreds of long-classified UFO files online, giving the public direct access to government records tied to unexplained aerial sightings and military encounters.

The release, ordered under the administration of Donald Trump, marks one of the largest public disclosures of UFO files in recent years. Officials say the material is being published to increase transparency around what the government now calls unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, a term that has gradually replaced the phrase UFO inside military and intelligence circles.

The newly launched archive contains more than 160 documents, including FBI interviews, military records, NASA mission material and decades-old government communications.

The UFO files were uploaded to a dedicated website designed with an old military briefing-room style, almost like something pulled from the Cold War era, with black-and-white imagery and typewriter-style text spread across the platform.

Pentagon pushes transparency drive

According to officials involved in the effort, the Pentagon is working alongside the White House, NASA, the FBI and intelligence agencies to gradually release additional UFO files over the coming months.

Among the most talked-about documents is an FBI account involving a drone pilot who reported witnessing a bright linear object in the sky during 2023. The pilot described an intense light that remained visible for several seconds before suddenly disappearing without a trace. Investigators included the report in the newly released UFO files because the object could not be immediately identified through standard aviation explanations.

Another entry attracting attention comes from the Apollo 17 Moon Landing mission in 1972. A NASA image showing three unusual dots in triangular formation has resurfaced through the release, with analysts admitting there is still no agreed explanation for the anomaly, though recent reviews suggest it may involve a physical object rather than a photographic defect.

Experts warn against jumping to conclusions

Despite the growing attention surrounding the UFO files, defence experts and investigators continue to caution the public against assuming the records confirm extraterrestrial activity. Officials reviewing the material maintain that many unexplained sightings later turn out to involve classified technology, atmospheric effects or misunderstood military activity.

Congress first pushed for wider disclosure of UFO files in 2022 after several military personnel publicly discussed encounters with strange airborne objects during training operations. Since then, lawmakers — particularly a group of Republican representatives — have repeatedly accused defence officials of withholding information from the public.

The Pentagon’s 2024 assessment on UAP incidents documented hundreds of cases but found no verified evidence of alien technology or confirmed contact with extraterrestrial life. Even so, interest around the UFO files has continued to grow, especially online where speculation tends to move faster than official investigations.

Officials now say further batches of UFO files will be published in phases, though they admit the process could take time as agencies review classified material before release.

Also Read: UFO captured on camera over seafront by student