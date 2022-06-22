UFO hunter shares images to ‘prove’ aliens exist

A UFO hunter from the United Kingdom shared images of a flying dolphin to prove that aliens exist.

A foreign news agency reported that the 58-year-old Russ Kellett says he was abducted 60 time since he was 16 years old. Moreover, he said he also saw singer Robbie Williams on the UFO.

He has filmed UFO sightings and collaborated with filmmakers for sharing his experience. He had filmed a UFO moving in the sky in 2002. Its shape was curved and appeared to have a “fin” on top of it.

Russ Kellett, speaking with the news agency denied it was a helium balloon.

“If it was a helium balloon, you would see the tether,” he said as quoted in the report. “People have said they have seen other crafts in the shape of a dolphin. When I put it (video) out someone said it was a balloon.

“It’s got to be an alien craft.”

He has made artworks of the aliens that he came across. One of them showed a 10ft-tall human body with an ox head.

He also illustrated a human-like alien that was bald and had deep wide eyes with chiselled jaws and a lightning mark on the chest.

The so-called alien hunter went on to say that he spotted a man wearing something close to a “space suit and helmet”.

“He was walking in my garden — I could not believe it,” he said. “I waved and he put his hand up.

“There was a silver object which I thought was a dustbin. He walked behind this silver object and the next thing it juddered and went up. I thought ‘what the heck is this’.”

Comments