Uganda discharges last Ebola patient: minister

Uganda discharged its last Ebola patient on Thursday, the health ministry said, marking a successful containment of the outbreak that had spread from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uganda must now pass 42 days without a new case to be declared officially Ebola-free under World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, representing two full incubation periods of the virus.

There have been more than 2,000 confirmed cases, including 754 deaths, in DR Congo since the outbreak was declared in mid-May, and the WHO warns the real numbers may be two to four times larger.

Despite a porous border with the affected regions, Uganda has reported only 20 cases and two deaths — mostly Congolese citizens who crossed the border.

“We recorded a total of 20 cases. Two people died, and the rest recovered,” said health minister Chris Baryomunsi in a statement.

“Hundreds of contacts were isolated for 21 days and have since been released… We remain vigilant and will strengthen interventions along the border to minimize or properly avoid cross-border transmission,” he added.

Uganda’s efforts against the virus, described by African health officials as the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record, have been praised.

“The contact-tracing was very efficient, and the follow-up of those that were in care,” said Serawit Bruck-Landais, regional global health counsellor for the French embassy

“It’s an example that actually an Ebola outbreak can be managed,” she told AFP.

There is currently no approved vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain behind the outbreak, but the WHO said the first clinical trial of an antiviral drug began on Tuesday.