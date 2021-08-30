UK’s 109-year-old man reveals secret to long life

There are many secrets to a long and healthy life. But most people who have lived long will tell you that longevity is all about a good diet, regular exercising, and abstinence from smoking and drinking alcohol.

But if talk about secrets of long-life with John Tinniswood, a UK citizen who celebrated his 109th birthday recently, you will certainly be left confused and shocked by what he has to say.

John attributes his impressive long life to ‘taking things easy’. In other words, not restricting oneself from all the good things in life, especially food.

The 109-year-old drinks his chippy tea every Friday evening and doesn’t believe in taking stress about health and the future.

Happy 109th birthday to Britain’s oldest man, John Tinniswood 🎂🎉

He lives in the Hollies Rest Home across the road from Asda Southport, so community champion Sharon and store manager Zara called round with cake and a card to wish him many happy returns: https://t.co/Mr9tPMIlKv pic.twitter.com/5hLt0qAoEo — Asda (@asda) August 26, 2021

In an interview with ITV, John said that one should never exceed what they normally do. “Otherwise you’re going to injure yourself either physically or mentally. So stay within your limits of what you can do,” he said.

John, who is currently the ninth oldest man in the UK, even eats his plate of Fish and Chips every Friday evening. In fact, he attributes this weekly meal to his long life.

“Fish and chips has got to be my favourite dish, it’s always been such a treat, and I think looking forward to my next visit to the chippy has kept me young,” he said.

He was born in 1912, shortly before World War I. Later in his life, he took up an administrative role at the Royal Mail during World War II. He couldn’t join the forces due to poor eyesight and had to settle for a job as an accountant. John was married to his wife Blodwen in 1942.

Since the time he turned 100, he has received 9 telegrams from the Queen. His latest one came in this week.