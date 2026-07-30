The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday it was seeing a sharp rise in cyclospora infections among travellers returning from ​Mexico and urged people to follow food and water hygiene ‌measures while abroad.

The agency said the parasite causes stomach illness, mainly through contaminated food, and does not spread from person to person, adding that 67 cases of cyclospora infection were reported in returning travellers across England, Wales and Scotland between 30 April and 15 July. This compares with an annual average of 93 cases recorded between 2022 and 2025.

Travel information was available for 52 of the 67 cases. Of these, 48 people had travelled to Mexico.

One traveller reported visiting both Mexico and the United States, one had travelled only to the United States, and another had been to Kenya.The increase in UK cases coincides with a larger outbreak of cyclospora in the United States, where Michigan alone has recorded more than 10,000 infections.

US health authorities are investigating produce from central Mexico as a potential source. People infected with the parasite Cyclospora can develop watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, loss of appetite, weight loss and mild fever. Contaminated herbs, salad items and soft fruits are common sources of infection.Cases linked to Mexico involved travellers who stayed at a range of hotels in the Riviera Maya and Cancun regions and who consumed food and drinks as part of all-inclusive holiday packages.

UKHSA said it expects further travel-related cases as summer travel to Mexico increases. Infections linked to travel to the United States could also rise, the agency added.Travellers are advised to drink bottled water, eat thoroughly cooked food, and avoid uncooked berries, fresh herbs, unpeeled fruit and salads.