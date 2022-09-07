UK announces scholarships for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: The British High Commission, in collaboration with the British Council, has announced 75 scholarships for Pakistanis to study in the UK.

According to a statement issued by the British High Commission in Islamabad, the scholarships will provide future Pakistani leaders with the skills necessary to tackle global challenges.

UK Representative to Punjab, Alex Ballinger, acknowledged the significant contribution of Pakistan’s Chevening alumni in the flood relief efforts, from carrying out fundraising to the distribution of essential items. He also reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Pakistan.

“We are with the people of Pakistan at this terrible time. We have all witnessed the devastating impact of these floods which have displaced millions of people and left much of Pakistan submerged,” he said.

“I’m pleased that on the same day the UK has pledged a total of £16.5m in flood relief funding, we can also announce 75 new UK scholarships which will play a vital part in allowing Pakistan to rebuild by investing in its people.”

He further stated that the UK will be awarding 63 Chevening scholarships and fellowships along with 12 GREAT scholarships

The application window for Chevening’s one-year master’s scholarship is open until 01 November 2022, the statement added.

Comments