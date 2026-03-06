UK launches bird flu vaccine trials in turkeys

UK has begun targeted bird flu vaccine trials in turkeys, the government said on Thursday, marking a ​shift in its approach to controlling the disease that ‌has ravaged flocks and pushed some countries to adopt the technique to help reduce losses.

The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly ​called bird flu, is a concern for governments and ​the poultry industry due to the devastation it ⁠can cause to flocks, its impact on food prices and a ​risk of a new pandemic.

Concerns over vaccination masking the spread of ​the virus and jeopardising exports have led major poultry producers worldwide to largely resist the strategy.

The UK trials, expected to span 24 weeks, aim ​to assess the effectiveness of authorized vaccines in field ​conditions and evaluate how surveillance mechanisms can protect trade, the Department for ‌Environment, ⁠Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said in a statement.

Bird flu outbreaks have cost UK’s government and the poultry industry up to 174 million pounds ($232 million) per year, DEFRA said.

Turkeys were selected ​for the trials ​due to ⁠their high susceptibility to the virus, with outbreaks often causing significant mortality rates.

France has been ​vaccinating farm ducks against bird flu since 2023, ​making ⁠it the first major poultry exporter to do so nationwide. It has credited the policy with curbing the disease.

The Netherlands and the United States ⁠are ​also running vaccine trials, with the ​U.S. assessing how any use of vaccination could affect poultry exports.