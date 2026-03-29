UK counter terror officers join probe after car hits pedestrians, injuring 7

LONDON: The UK counter ‌terrorism officers are assisting police after a driver who struck pedestrians in the city of Derby on Saturday night was arrested on suspicion of ​attempted murder, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 2130 ​GMT on Friar Gate, a usually busy street in ⁠the city centre. Seven people suffered serious but not life-threatening ​injuries and were treated at the scene before being taken to ​hospital.

Derbyshire Constabulary said it was “keeping an open mind” about the motive, and that while counter terrorism officers were assisting the investigation, the incident was not ​currently being treated as terrorism.

The force said support from counter ​terrorism officers was “common practice for an incident of this nature”.

Police said officers stopped ‌the ⁠vehicle – a black Suzuki Swift – believed to be involved seven minutes after the incident and arrested the 36-year-old driver, who remains in custody.

The man, who is originally from India but has lived ​in the UK ​for a number ⁠of years, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, inflicting ​grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

“Although ​we know ⁠this will be alarming, we would like to reassure people that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the ⁠public,” ​police said, adding that they believed it was ​as an isolated incident.