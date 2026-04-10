UK court orders India's SpiceJet to pay $8 million

A UK court has ordered India’s SpiceJet to pay about $8 ​million to an aircraft engine lessor over ‌unpaid rent and maintenance charges for three engines, in the latest setback for the cash-strapped airline.

London’s Commercial ​Court granted summary judgment on Wednesday in ​favour of Sunbird France 02 SAS over ⁠the unpaid rent and maintenance accruals, finding ​that SpiceJet had no viable defence.

The ruling comes ​as SpiceJet remains under financial strain following the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and COVID-19 pandemic, and losing market share ​to rivals such as Akasa Air.

The unpaid ​rent dates from January 2022, while maintenance accruals date ‌back ⁠to November 2020. The lessor issued default notices in July 2022 and repossessed all three engines between late 2022 and mid-2023.

SpiceJet initially hired British ​solicitors but ​never filed ⁠a defence or response to Sunbird’s application, the judgement showed.

The airline ​did not respond to an email seeking ​comment.

Its ⁠auditors have warned of uncertainty over the airline’s ability to continue as a going concern, citing ⁠mounting ​losses and a gap between ​current liabilities and assets, according to its latest results.