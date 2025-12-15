LONDON, Dec 15: UK will start regulating crypto assets from October 2027, the finance ministry said on Monday, rules it hopes will give the ​industry certainty while keeping out “dodgy actors”.

The new law – the government will introduce legislation ‌into parliament later on Monday – will extend existing financial regulation to companies involved in crypto, aligning Britain with ‌the U.S. rather than the European Union, which has built rules tailored to the industry.

A draft bill giving effect to regulation has undergone only minor changes since it was published earlier this year, a ministry spokesperson said.

Globally, interest in crypto assets has surged since U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠came to power promising to ‌embrace the industry, although the price of the largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, has fallen sharply in recent months after hitting a record high.

The U.S. ‍is pursuing what is perceived by the industry to be a more crypto-friendly approach than Britain, while the European Union’s Markets in crypto assets rules took effect in 2024.

Britain has said it would collaborate ​with the U.S. on the best approach to digital assets through a “transatlantic taskforce”.

Finance minister ‌Rachel Reeves said the rules would provide “clear rules of the road”, strengthen consumer protections and keep “dodgy actors” out of the market.

Natalie Lewis, a partner at Travers Smith, told Reuters she hoped the changes in the final legislation would be “more than minor” as there were “quite a few technical legal problems with the original draft”.

Britain’s regulatory regime for cryptocurrencies is taking shape, ⁠with the Financial Conduct Authority planning bespoke rules ​for trading and market abuse, custody and issuance, and the ​Bank of England last month unveiling its proposals for regulating stablecoins – a type of cryptocurrency – that are used for everyday payments.

At the same time, ‍regulators continue to warn ⁠about the risks, including that investors in cryptocurrencies should be prepared to lose all of their money.

Both the BoE and the FCA have promised to finalise their ⁠rules by end-2026.

Daniel Slutzkin, head of UK at crypto exchange Gemini, said firms had “long awaited regulatory clarity” and ‌could now start preparing to meet the new requirements.