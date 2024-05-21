UK delegation begins security assessment at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of United Kingdom DfT Aviation Security Team initiated the security related assessment at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar, the First Secretary of Aviation at the UK Department for Transport (UK-DfT) British High Commission, arrived at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) along with UK-DfT inspectors for an aviation security (AvSec) assessment of the airport.

The team was warmly welcomed by Air Commodore (R) Shahid Qadir, the Director of AvSec Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), on behalf of the Secretary of Aviation.

Mr. Ghaffar emphasized the UK’s commitment to bolstering Pakistan’s aviation security system through capacity and capability building initiatives. The opening meeting, attended by Airport Manager Aftab Gillani and other relevant airport stakeholders, marked the beginning of the assessment.

Throughout the evaluation, the UK-DfT team will scrutinize the implementation of various security measures at the airport, with particular attention to protocols for direct flights to the UK.

This assessment is part of ongoing collaborative efforts between the British High Commission in Pakistan and PCAA to enhance aviation security standards in the country.

Earlier this month, the European Air Safety Committee is set to approve the renewal of PIA and Vision Air flights’ Third Country Operators’ Permits next month.

In a recent development, the European Commission and European Aviation Safety Agency (IASA) forwarded the decision – related to the flight ban of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Europe – to the European Air Safety Committee.

The meeting of the European Air Safety Committee is scheduled to be held between May 14 and 16 in Brussels.

The European Commission spokesperson, Deborah Almerge, emphasized that there are no restrictions on other Pakistani airlines in European countries.

She further clarified that the ban on PIA and Air Vision was not imposed due to their addition in the European Air Safety List, but rather due to safety concerns related to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The European Commission stated that the flight safety measures taken by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority are being examined by the Review Board this month.