UK ends quarantine for vaccinated Pakistanis

LONDON: The United Kingdom (UK) in its revised travel advisory has said that passengers arriving from Pakistan with full UK-approved vaccine will only need to take a day 2 test in England, no self-isolation, ARY News reported on Friday.

The passengers who have received Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna COVIVD-19 vaccine doses are exempted from the self-isolation after arriving in UK from Pakistan.

From 11 October passengers arriving from 🇵🇰 with full UK-approved vaccine will only need to take a day 2 test in England, no self-isolation, using their NADRA certificates Cc @fslsltn @Asad_Umar 👇https://t.co/YKfqKy6czq — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) October 7, 2021

However, the UK has announced not to accept any passengers with the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine. The new guidelines will be enforced from October 11.

The UK government has confirmed that from 4am Monday 11 October, 47 countries and territories will be removed from its red list, making it easier for more people to travel abroad to a larger number of countries and territories. Passengers returning to England from these destinations will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar took a jibe at the United Kingdom for not accepting Chinese vaccines approved by the World Health Organsiation (WHO).

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the minister wrote: ” [The] UK decides gora certificates [and] vaccines are okay but most non-gora vaccine certificates [and] Chinese vaccines are not. This despite widespread evidence of fake certificates in [the] US [and] Europe.”

