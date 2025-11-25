No Permission, No Travel: UK enforces ETA for visitors from 85 countries

LONDON: The United Kingdom has made Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) mandatory for international visitors from 85 visa-exempt countries, the British government announced.

According to a press release from the UK Home Office regarding the new visa and immigration policy, starting February 2026, travellers will no longer be able to enter the UK without securing advance permission.

Visitors from 85 nationalities — including the United States, Canada, and France — who currently do not require a visa must obtain an ETA before travelling. Without it, carriers will not allow boarding, and entry will be denied.

The move represents a major step toward the UK’s fully digital immigration system and supports future plans for a contactless border, the statement added.

The Home Office emphasized that enforcement of the ETA requirement means every traveller must have digital permission, either through an ETA or an eVisa. Carriers will check passengers before departure to ensure compliance.

Since the ETA launch in October 2023, more than 13.3 million visitors have successfully applied, benefiting from faster and smoother processing. ETAs have already become an essential part of travel for passengers passing through UK passport control, including those on connecting flights.

“ETAs give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and give us a fuller picture of immigration. ETAs are also better for travellers”, Minister for Migration and Citizenship Mike Tapp said. “Digitising the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience.”

During the rollout phase, the ETA requirement was not strictly enforced to give travellers time to adjust — a strategy also used by countries such as the United States and Canada for their travel authorization programs.

Applying for an ETA is quick and simple via the official UK ETA app, costing £16. While most applicants receive an instant decision, officials recommend allowing up to three working days for processing in case additional review is needed.

Exemptions:

British and Irish citizens — including dual nationals — do not need an ETA. However, the UK government strongly advises dual British citizens to ensure they travel with a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement to avoid issues such as boarding refusal once enforcement begins on 25 February 2026.